Healthy Aging Lunch & Learn Program set for Sept. 18

A Healthy Aging Lunch and Learn program has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18 from noon to 1 p.m., in the demonstration room of the Waushara County Courthouse. The program provides is a great opportunity to learn more about what to do if a fall does occur.

Physical Therapist, Wes Elford, from Aurora Health Care Systems, will dem-onstrate how to safely get up from a fall and how to assist someone else who has fallen. Waushara County EMS Director Brian Donaldson will share information related to responding to falls and will talk about the File-of-Life program, and the Department of Aging and Aging & Disability Resource Center staff will be on hand to share other local resources.

