Home

Healthy Aging Lunch & Learn Program set for Sept. 18

Wed, 09/13/2017 - 09:08 Waushara1

A Healthy Aging Lunch and Learn program has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18 from noon to 1 p.m., in the demonstration room of the Waushara County Courthouse. The program provides is a great opportunity to learn more about what to do if a fall does occur.

Physical Therapist, Wes Elford, from Aurora Health Care Systems, will dem-onstrate how to safely get up from a fall and how to assist someone else who has fallen. Waushara County EMS Director Brian Donaldson will share information related to responding to falls and will talk about the File-of-Life program, and the Department of Aging and Aging & Disability Resource Center staff will be on hand to share other local resources.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Advertise With Us

Surf New Media