Heal the Hill planting day scheduled for May 7

The 3rd annual “Heal the Hill” planting day is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 7 at Mt. Morris Park. The event will include free food, gifts, a raffle for a free gift basket and a live broadcast on regional radio stations, including Waupaca’s 99.1, Waushara’s 105.1, and Waupaca’s 106.9.

The trees have been donated and those interested are encouraged to bring their families to help plant new trees. A professional tree specialist will be available to show the participants the best way to plant the trees.

