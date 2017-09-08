Handbags for Holly to be held Aug. 16

A luncheon, style show and golf scramble Handbags for Holly Benefit, organized by the Ladies League, will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Waushara Country Club in Wautoma.

The luncheon catered by the Moose Inn, Wautoma, begins at 1:30 p.m. followed by a style show, sponsored Christine’s Boutique, of Wau-paca, (formerly Cate and Company), handbag raffle, and golf scramble starting at 4 p.m.

The event will be raising money for Holly Maes Kallestead, who is currently battling a rare cancer, Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Sarcoma. Since she has a heart disease Cardiomyopathy caused by radiation treatment she re-ceived for earlier cancers, she was unable to be treated with chemotherapy.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.