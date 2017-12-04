Hancock Rummage Sale to be held Saturday, April 22

The Hancock Citizens Committee will host the 7th annual Hancock Citizens Committee Donation Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Hancock Community Center, 420 N. Jefferson St., Hancock.

The Hancock Citizens Committee is currently asking for donations of clean, gently used and/or new saleable items, no clothes or shoes. Those interested in donating can drop off the items at the Community Center on Thursday, April 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please contact Cindy Johnson at (715) 249-5123, Lucy Vezina at (715) 249-5563 or Wendy Hetzel at (715) 249-5947.

