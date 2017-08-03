Hancock residents lead Thrivent Action Team to help Destiny Point

A Thrivent Action Team lead by Thrivent Financial members Cindy and Chuck Johnson from Hancock recently recruited local volunteers to help Destiny Point Women’s Restoration Home who are remodeling a donated home.Some of the jobs worked on were wood flooring, woodworking, electrical, clean up, taping duct work, hauling out debris, putting up walls, sorting plumbing and electric pieces. Once done this center will be a home for up to 14 women who are in need of positive guidance and change in their lives at no cost to the women.

In their seven year existence Destiny Point has helped 47 ladies through their yearlong faith-based program. Once completed, this home will house 14 ladies for a one-year restoration women’s program for a year-long faith based program that counsels, teaches, mentors and guides women to a positive way of life at no cost.

The home, located at 10103 County Road F in Blenker, as well as three acres was donated in 2014, and with a complete remodel with new dry wall, updated wiring needs to be completed as well as a garage to house the fire system water tanks needs to be constructed for code approval.

The home was built in 1892 and has been in the remodeling stages for two years due to funding, volunteers and codes. Currently Destiny Point has a temporary home that only can house two to four ladies.

