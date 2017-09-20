Habitat for Humanity informational session set for Oct. 2

Habitat for Humanity serving Green Lake, Marquette and Waushara Counties is inviting social service agencies, potential homeowners and curious individuals to an informational session on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, N2133 Southgate Terrace Wautoma.

The program will present information about Habitat for Humanity, how to apply and how to be a part of this wonderful organization helping individuals and families in need in the community. The public is encouraged to attend, and children are welcome.

Habitat offers a hand up, not a hand out, with home built by community volunteers and funded by donations. Applicants for the homes are chosen based on three criteria:

•A Need for Better Housing: Examples include, unsafe or very poor conditions or located in a particularly unsafe area; rent, or contribution currently paid towards rent, exceeds 35 percent of net income; and overcrowding.

•The Ability to Pay the Monthly Mortgage: Habitat houses are not free. Individuals must meet income guidelines, have a two-year history of stable income and employment; an acceptable credit history; ability to pay down payment of $1,000 and 1 year homeowner’s insurance; ability to afford anticipated mortgage payments, including property taxes and homeowners insurance.

