Guokas Inc. recognized as Wisconsin State Fair Century Farm

Guokas Inc. of Plainfield was one of the Century Farms recognized during the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis. The Century Farm program, sponsored by Hillshire Farm of New London, honors families who have had continuous ownership of their Wisconsin Farm or home for 100 years or more. Pictured are: (back row): Larry Michael, Dennis Norwood, Stanley Guokus and Gerry Guokus; (front row): Judy Michael, Ella Norwood and Bonnie Guokus.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.