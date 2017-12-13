Green Bay Packers help make a difference for Waushara County Youth

Waushara County Department of Human Services operates a mentoring program to support children and youth who are experiencing challenges. This support includes understanding the unique needs of each child or youth, teaching and demonstrating life skills and serving as an unwavering adult role model through thick and thin.

Collin Williams, a mentor within the department, contacted the Green Bay Packer organization and quarterback Aaron Rodgers in hopes of raising the spirits of a young man who will be spending his holidays away from family and friends in a residential center for high needs youth. Williams knew this would be a difficult period of time and wanted to be sure this young man knew he was important and that others were thinking of him.

