Grace UMC to hold viewing of ‘Food, Inc.’ on Aug. 30

Grace United Methodist Church in Wautoma will be holding a community movie showing and discussion of “Food, Inc.” at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Oscar nominated documentary, “Food, Inc.” lifts the veil on our nation’s food industry, exposing how our nation’s food supply is now controlled by a handful of corporations that often put profit ahead of consumer health, the livelihood of the American farmer, the safety of workers and our own environment. “Food, Inc.” reveals surprising - and often shocking truths - about what we eat, how it’s produced and who we have become as a nation.

The community is welcome to attend and pizza will be served. The event is sponsored by the Grace UMC Social Justice Ministry.

Grace UMC is located at N2133 Southgate Terrace, Wautoma. For more information, call (920)787-4668.