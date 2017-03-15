Grace UMC to hold Community Prayer Vigil for Peace

Grace United Methodist Church in Wautoma will be hosting a Community Prayer Vigil for Peace from 5 to7 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

Current events have caused division, stress and anxiety among our families, friends, co-workers and members of our community. The prayer vigil is offered to the community as a place and time to come for personal reflection and prayer.

Grace UMC is located at N2133 Southgate Terrace, off Hwy. 22 south near the Waushara-Wautoma Senior Center. The public is welcome.