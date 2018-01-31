Governor Walker appoints Waushara County District Attorney

Governor Scott Walker appointed Steven Anderson to the position of Waushara County District Attorney on Jan. 30, replacing outgoing District Attorney Scott Blader, who was recently appointed United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

“I am pleased to appoint Steven Anderson to be the next District Attorney in Waushara County,” stated Governor Walker in a release. “Anderson is a respected community leader whose experience and commitment to justice will make him an excellent District Attorney.”

Anderson has served in the Waushara County District Attorney’s Office as the assistant district attorney for almost five years. In this position, he has gained experience in all aspects of criminal litigation from case intake through final disposition, including nine jury trials and twelve bench trials, according to the release. Since the appointment of U.S. Attorney Blader, Anderson has been the sole attorney managing the full caseload as well as the day to day operations of the office.

Waushara County Circuit Court Judge Guy Dutcher offered his endorsement for Anderson, stating, “Attorney Anderson is an ethical, hardworking lawyer who has a remarkable aptitude for dealing with the trials and tribulations that are central to the Waushara County District Attorney's office…[He has] skills and attributes that are essential to addressing the growing demands of our local District Attorney’s Office.”

Waushara County Sheriff Jeffrey Nett highly recommened Anderson as well, stating, “He is very capable as a prosecutor and is well respected by Waushara County Law Enforcement. He has worked well with everyone involved in the court system to do his job and serve the people of Waushara County.”

Blader wrote in support of Anderson, noting “He has developed firm roots with law enforcement and staff. He is competent, capable and well-liked.”

Anderson earned his juris doctor degree from Northern Illinois University College of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He resides in Wautoma, Wisconsin.