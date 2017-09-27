FVTC Wautoma Regional Center Open House to be held on Oct. 3

Fox Valley Technical College Wautoma Regional Center’s annual open house is set for from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 205 East Main Street, Wautoma.

The free event is an opportunity for families and prospective students to check out the center’s academic programs unique to the area, as well as personal enrichment classes for hobbyists and learning enthusiasts. At the open house, high school seniors and older who apply for college will receive a waiver on the $30 application fee.

Other event highlights will include a campus tour and opportunities to talk to current students and staff, information on paying for college, credit transfers, and more. Visitors are also encouraged to inquire about the college’s impressive graduate employment data in order to help gain a closer look at career outlooks representing various industries.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.