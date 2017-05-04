FVTC offers Small Engine Repair class on Saturdays April 29-June 3

Fox Valley Technical College will be offering a Small Engine Repair class on Saturdays, April 29, May 6, May 20 and June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Wautoma.

This class will cover the theory of two and four cycle engines. Students will learn how to inspect a broken down engine, add new parts and reassemble the engine using the proper service manuals and tools. Students should have access to an engine and basic hand tools.

There is a cost to attend the class, with seniors 62 and older receiving a discount.

To register, visit www.fvtc.edu/wautoma, call (920) 787-3319, or visit FVTC Wautoma location at 205 E. Main St. (in the Capsell building), Room 12A.



