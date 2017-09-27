FVTC offering a free Career Development Workshop

Fox Valley Technical College’s Prosperity Center will be offering a free Career Development Workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 11 and 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. The workshop will be held at the Fox Valley Technical College-Wautoma Regional Center in the CAPsell Building, 205 East Main Street, Wautoma.

The workshop will assess an individual’s interests, skills, personality, values and decision-making style. Explore occupations, career paths and education programs that would be a good fit for you. The workshop will meet for three sessions for a total of six hours and an individual appointment with a career counselor is part of the workshop.

The Career Development workshop is sponsored by the Fox Valley Technical College’s Prosperity Center, which is a program of Fox Valley Technical College and Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin. It is designed to help people navigate postsecondary education through gainful employment.

