Friends to hold benefit for Jessica Hernandez on Jan. 27

Friends and family of Jessica Hernandez, Redgranite, are organizing a benefit to help with medical expenses for her treatment and continued care. Jessica has been battling a mysterious unknown disease since May of 2017 that was first diagnosed as an aggressive form of MS. She was pregnant at the time of the onset of these symptoms and could not receive aggressive treatment until after the birth of her daughter in July.

Jessica has been to four major hospitals, hospitalized for tests and treatment, and away from her family and three children for weeks at a time. She recently was re-diagnosed at UW Madison Hospital with Autoimmune Encephalitis (AE) which is a complex disease that affects the brain and body and is difficult to clinically diagnose. It requires collaboration among multiple medical professionals for effective diagnosis and treatment.

Meanwhile her family and friends are assisting with the care of her three children. Jessica is unable to work and this is taking a toll on her family, mentally, emotionally, physically and financially. Jessica served as past PTO President at Redgranite Elementary and is a member of the Redgranite Lions. She has always given with her heart. We are asking the community and beyond to help.

A Zumbathon will take place at Redgranite Elementary on Saturday, January 27 from 1-3 p.m. Strong by Zumba is from 1-2 p.m. and regular Zumba from 2-3 p.m. There is a minimum donation.

The benefit will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Redgranite Lions Hall, located on Dearborn Street in Redgranite. A soup supper with chili, chicken and vegetable soup with all the trimmings is available for a donation. There will be a bake sale, basket raffle, silent auction, and music. Baked goods may be dropped off the day of the benefit. Baskets and donations should be to Susie Gustke by Jan. 20. Please call 920-566-4015 for more information.

