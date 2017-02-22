Fox Valley Technical College to offer Career Development Workshop March 1

Fox Valley Technical College’s Prosperity Center will be offering a free Career Development Workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 1, 8, and 15, at the FVTC-Wautoma Regional Center located in the CAPSell Building, 205 E. Main St., Suite 12A, in downtown Wautoma.

The workshop will assess an individual’s interests, skills, personality, values and decision-making style. Participants will explore occupations, career paths and education programs that would be a good fit for them.

The workshops offered at no cost, meet for three sessions for a total of six hours. An individual appointment with a career counselor is completely optional.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.