Fox Valley Technical College to offer Career Development Workshop

Fox Valley Technical College’s Prosperity Center will be offering a free Career Development Workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. on June 7, 14 and 21, at the Fox Valley Technical College-Wautoma Regional Center located in the CAPSell Building, 205 E. Main St., Suite 12A, in downtown Wautoma.

The workshop will assess an individual’s interests, skills, personality, values and decision-making style. Participants will explore occupations, career paths and education programs that would be a good fit for them.

The workshops offered at no cost, meet for three sessions for a total of six hours. An individual appointment with a career counselor is part of the workshop.

The Career Development workshop is sponsored by the FVTC’s Prosperity Center, which is a program of FVTC and Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin. It is designed to help people navigate postsecondary ed-ucation through to gainful employment.

For more information about FVTC’s Prosperity Center or to register for the Career Development Workshop, contact Prosperity Center Coach Ray Kaluzny at (920) 659-8880 or email rkaluzny@goodwillncw.org.

Participants must be available to attend all three sessions as each session builds upon the previous session. Space is limited.