Fitness Flurry returns to Wautoma on Feb. 17

The Waushara County Health Department and Wellness Coalition, Waushara Prevention Council – Healthy Communities Healthy Youth and Wautoma Area School District will welcome back the Fitness Flurry from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Wautoma High School.

The event will be free for those who wish to attend and activities are available for all ages, including Rock Climbing, Step Aerobics, Zumba, Dance Dance Revolution, POUND, Scooter Fun, Tai Chi for Seniors and Wautoma Cheer Workouts.

Several area fitness gurus, health and wellness agencies, organizations, and businesses have joined together to provide a “flurry” of health information and fitness workouts for the community to experience.

Registration will be held from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the high school fieldhouse lobby (Door #2).

Please remember class sizes are limited to first come, first serve and Kindergarten through 8th grade students must be accompanied by an adult. For more information or updates, visit www.wautomasd.org.