Fire departments called to Wysocki Produce for semi-trailer fire

A mutual aid call to the Plainfield Fire Department was received at about 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 for a semi-trailer on fire at a Wysocki Produce Farms warehouse on 3rd Avenue in the Town of Pine Grove, Portage County. A propane tank being used to heat the trailer is believed to be the cause of the fire. Responding to the scene at were the Almond, Plainfield and Bancroft/Town of Pine Grove Fire Departments. The trailer was a complete loss before the arrival of the fire departments.