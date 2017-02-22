Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper to be held

The 7th annual Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper and Silent Auction, sponsored by the United Church of Christ, will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Hancock Community Center.

There is a cost to attend the all-you-can-eat Pancake Supper, which includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce and beverage. Children under four years old are free.

The Hancock Community Center is located at 420 Jefferson St., Hancock.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.