Al Ruetten from the Farmers State Bank of Waupaca-Wild Rose Branch presented the Wild Rose American Legion Daniel Dopp Post 370 Commander Cal Wilson and Adjutant Vicki Bergemann a $1,000 check for the Veterans Memorial Project on May 24. The memorial will include the Bell AH-1 Huey Cobra Attack Helicopter from the Vietnam War.



