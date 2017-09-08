Family events galore at Wautoma’s Augustfest this Saturday, Aug. 12

For those who are looking for some old-fashioned family fun it can be found this Saturday, Aug. 12, at Augustfest in downtown Wautoma.

Visitors can begin the day by parking at Wautoma High School and hitching a ride to the World War II Memorial Building on the Evergreen Campsites’ Chippy Express beginning at 9 a.m.

Upon arriving at the World War II Memorial Building, Augustfest participants can select their favorite donuts from Hillside Bakery; enjoy music by Kaydee Music throughout the day; take a free pony ride from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; browse the Friends of the Wautoma Public Library Book Sale; get your face painted by members of the Wautoma High School Key Club; and peruse the 40 crafters and artisans in the Wautoma Library parking lot.

If that isn’t enough to keep busy, Magician Ryan Radke will be showing off his amazing skills throughout the day while Dizzy D Balloon Twister will be on hand from 1 to 4 p.m. to twist pretty much any kind of balloon figure desired.

