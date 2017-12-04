Family and Community Town Supper: Screenagers

The impact of the digital age on children and how to help families minimize harmful effects and find balance is the topic of the Family and Community Supper to be held from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the World War II Building in Wautoma.

Following a dinner that begins at 5:45 p.m. and a viewing the 70-minute film “Screenagers”, an in-depth discussion will be held regarding youth and technology. Many people have said after viewing the film they feel more confident and better equipped to establish balance around screen time.

The Family and Com-munity Town Supper is a free event coordinated by the Healthy Communities/Healthy Youth, offering an evening meal and an opportunity to learn more about Screenagers. Waushara County residents are welcome to attend is recommended for youth ages 10 years old and over.

Healthy Communities/Healthy Youth is a committee of the Waushara Prevention Council, Inc. For more information about the event, please call (920) 787-6600 or visit www.wausharapreventioncouncil.org.

For more information and to register for the dinner, contact Mary LaBlanc at (920) 787-6600 or marykay.lablanc@co.waushara.wi.us, and include your phone number in case the committee needs to reach you.

The World War II Veterans Memorial Building is located at 440 W. Main St., Wautoma.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.