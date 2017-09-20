Evergreen Thrift Store donates to Back to School Bash

The Evergreen Thrift Store, Wautoma, recently selected Waushara County’s Back to School Bash as recipient of their community giving program. Evergreen Thrift Store Manager Judy Lucas presented the stores $100 donation to members of Waushara County’s Back to School Bash Committee, including Waushara County Department of Human Services employees Katie Peterson and Angie Konieczki.

