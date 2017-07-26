Evelyn Houghton celebrates her 102nd birthday

Heartland House resident Evelyn Houghton celebrated her 102nd birthday with family on Monday, July 24. Originally from North Carolina, Houghton has found home in a number of locations including Marquette, Michigan and Green Bay, before moving into the Wautoma assisted living community 17 and a half years ago. Part of a large family, Houghton has two children, one stepson and 28 grandchildren. Evelyn’s daughter, Trudy, is happy to celebrate with her mother, who she describes as “smart as a whip.”

