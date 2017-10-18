Environmental review of Hancock project for the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program

The Village of Hancock is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to address deficiencies in their public drinking water system. The project is for the water main construction/replacement in area arounds on Gibbs Street, Main Street, North and South Lake Streets and looping main on west side.

These types of actions normally do not involve significant adverse environ-mental effects and the Department of Natural Resources has made a preliminary determination that no further environmental analysis is needed before proceeding with funding for the projects.

The Department of Natural Resources is soliciting public comments regarding the decision and potential impacts of these projects. Written or verbal comments are encouraged. Provide comments to Jim Witthuhn, Bureau of Drinking and Ground Water, Department of Natural Resources, Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707, (608) 267-9659 by Oct. 30.

Based on comments received, the department may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the Department of Natural Resources’ consideration of the impacts of the project and reasonable alternatives.

