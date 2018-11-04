Elliot Williams wins bike at Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day

Elliot Williams and his younger brother, Oliver, are pictured with the new bike Elliot won at Blue Ribbon Kid’s Day on April 7 at Parkside Middle School. The boys attended the family fun and resource fair with their parents, Tim and Brooke Williams. Elliot and Oliver are the grandsons of Frank and Julie Williams and Bill and Gail Gehrke, Wautoma. The event is coordinated by the Waushara County Department of Human Services each April during Child Abuse Prevention Month.