Edwards receives Quilt of Valor during Hancock Parade

Ninety-four-year-old Hancock veteran Wilbert “Bill” Edwards was honored with a Quilt of Valor during the Hancock Firefighters Jamboree on Sept. 3. Edwards, who was there with his son, Scott, was presented the quilt by Hancock Deputy Fire Chief Cody Johnson during the parade. During a ceremony, Joe Farago expressed his gratitude for the service Edwards provided to his country as a member of the Sino-American Cooperative Organization, a secret organization formed in 1941 during World War II. The veterans who served in SACO were part of an extensive network of weather stations and intelligence agents, guerrilla columns, saboteurs and 18 training camps in China, Burma and India.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.