EAA Chapter 1331 welcomes visitors for pancake fly-in/drive-in

Doug Delapp, Placerville, CA, and Bill Cross, Davis, CA, flew into the Wautoma Municipal Airport in this RV 8 Romeo Victor airplane from California so they could attend EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh. Cross’s sister, who lives in Berlin, picked the men up at the airport on July 23. She plans to transport the duo back and forth to AirVenture from her home in Berlin while their plane remains in Wautoma.

