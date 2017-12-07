Dunk a Coach Fundraiser a hit

Jack Martz, 3, Wautoma, took his chance to auto dunk Peder Culver at the Dunk a Coach event during the Youth Baseball Tournament on July 8 at Bird Creek Park. Throughout the day, coaches and Wautoma Booster Club members volunteered to sit in the dunk tank for their respective sports to help raise funds for their programs. The money raised from the event was split between all of the sports that participated.

