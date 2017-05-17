Dr. Kraft to speak on water concerns on May 25

The Wisconsin Friends of John Muir will offer the second in a three part series about Wisconsin’s water resources from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the University of Wisconsin-Extension Community Room, 480 Underwood Ave., in Montello.

The featured speaker will be Dr. George Kraft, professor of Water Resources and director of the Center for Watershed Science and Education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and the UW-Extension.

The “Concerned About Water” presentation is free and open to the public. The event will consist of a sixty-minute presentation and a social question and answer opportunity to follow.

The purpose of this community conversation series is to present information that will help the public understand the complexity of groundwater and surface water functions and usage. The session will offer scientific information from which the public can draw conclusions and plan appropriate actions related to the use of the resource and the laws that guide that use.

