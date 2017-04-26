Diedrick possession with intent to deliver trial ends with hung jury

A two-day trial for a City of Wautoma Alderman facing a felony charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver in Waushara County Circuit Court ended with a hung jury on April 21.

Trevor Diedrick, Wautoma, faced the felony charge of Possession with Intent-THC (>200-1,000g) and two misdemeanors, Possess Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of THC in Waushara County Circuit Court on April 20 and 21.

After about five and a half hours of jury deliberations, with the jury requesting to rehear the audio recording from the night of the incident presented in court, they found Diedrick guilty of the two misdemeanor charges, Possess Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of THC, but were unable to come to an unanimous verdict on the felony charge of Possession with Intent-THC (>200-1,000g).

“I do my very best to advocate for the State of Wisconsin. Ultimately it is up to the jury to decide and I respect that,” said Blader.

Diedrick was arrested on March 11, 2016, after a City of Wautoma Police Officer smelled marijuana coming from the residence and contacted the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, according to the criminal complaint filed with the Waushara County Clerk of Courts Office.

“I find this case comes down to one primary issue—is it realistic to smoke three quarters of a pound of dope yourself – or was it possessed with the intent to transfer, deliver or give it away,” stated Waushara County District Attorney Scott Blader in his opening arguments on April 20.

Blader explained to the jury he had to prove the subcomponents of the felony charge, Possession with Intent, including that Diedrick possessed a controlled substance, the substance was marijuana, that he knew what the substance he possessed was, and he intended to deliver/transfer or share the controlled substance.

Blader also stated the law did not require him to show the jury a sale of marijuana. Instead the question was whether Diedrick possessed the marijuana with the intent to share the 330 grams seized from his home.

Diedrick’s defense attorney, Erik Johnson from Gregory R. Wright Law Offices, S.C. in Montello, provided his opening statements clearly laying out that the state did not have any proof Diedrick possessed THC and intended to deliver it from one person to another.

On March 11, 2016, Diedrick voluntarily allowed the Waushara County Sheriff’s deputies into his house and purchased marijuana in large quantities to save money, stated Johnson. “The whole reason he had that amount was because buying in bulk saves money,” he said.

When Blader presented his case to the jury, the witnesses who testified in the case included City of Wautoma Patrol Officer Scott Schaut, Waushara County Deputy Scott Eagan, Waushara County Patrol Sergeant and K-9 Handler Brian Wenzel, Nate Klapoetke, detective sergeant and chief narcotics officer with the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department assigned to the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, and Steven Lewis, a special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation as an expert witness.

Johnson’s case included testimony from Duane Detjens, president of StoneRidge, Jason Pennau, a neighbor of Diedrick’s, and Sarah Miner, Diedrick’s live-in girlfriend. The defense concluded with Diedrick taking the stand.

Following witness testimony, Blader and Johnson completed their closing arguments on Friday morning.

