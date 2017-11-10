Decorah arrested on drug charges in Adams County

Adams County Sheriff’s Department deputies executed a search warrant in the Town of Adams on a vehicle owned by Jennifer Decorah, 30, Friendship on Sept. 27. Decorah was arrested on possession of heroin with the intent to deliver charges.

The vehicle was targeted by law enforcement as part of ongoing drug investigations, in which deputies received information Decorah was planning to sell the heroin she was alleged to be in possession of, according to a release from Adams County Sheriff Sam Wollin. Decorah is currently out on bond for a methamphetamine arrest in Monroe County.

The investigation and search of the vehicle resulted in the following charges to be filed with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office: Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver and Felony Bail Jumping.

