Crackerbarrel to feature Coloma’s Royal Restaurant

The Coloma Area His-torical Society will feature the sons of Elaine and Robert King, the original owners of the Red Royal Restaurant, currently named the Red Hill Royal Café, during the October Crackerbarrel and potluck dinner at the Anna Follett Community Center on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Ken and Ron King will share memories and the community is asked to bring their stories and memories of the Royal Restaurant where the “Customer is King.” Pictures of the old Red Royal Restaurant will be on display and if anyone has any pictures, they are encouraged to bring them.

The Red Royal Restaurant has been part of Coloma’s history for years. Robert and Elaine started the café and the family worked there for years.

