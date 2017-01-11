County Food Pantry hosts Buy One, Donate One Holiday Turkey Drive

The Waushara County Food Pantry recently kicked-off their 2nd annual Buy One, Donate One Holiday Turkey Drive, an effort to provide Thanksgiving turkeys to families that use the food pantry.

The annual drive is asking residents while they shop for their Thanksgiving meal, to consider buying a second turkey or roasting chicken to donate to the food pantry.

“Last year, with the generosity of our community, we were able to provide additional Thanksgiving meal support to about 75 percent of our families,” stated Marty Lee, who works with food pantry volunteers to procure and distribute food. “Turkeys are such a traditional component of the Thanksgiving meal, and, yet, they are hard for us to source for the over 800 families who use the pantry in any given month. We are turning to our supportive and generous community for assistance once again.”

If you can participate in this Buy One, Donate One” Holiday Turkey Drive you can drop the donation off at the Waushara County Food Pantry daily, Mondays through Fridays, Nov. 1 through Nov. 20, from 9 am to noon. Other drop off times can be arranged by appointment. The last day for food distribution is Nov. 21 prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

