Contreras charged with first-degree intentional homicide

The Green Lake County District Attorney charged Antonio Contreras, 29, Princeton, on Monday, April 10, with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Grace Reiter-Rudolph. He was also charged with mutilating a corpse, arson of building and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Contreras was the person of interest taken into custody on a probation hold in St. Johns County, FL, on March 14.

Green Lake County District Attorney Andrew Christensen filed a criminal complaint with the Green Lake County Circuit Court on April 11.

A bond hearing via video was held on Wednesday, April 12, and Contreras is scheduled to have his initial appearance in front of Judge Mark Slate on Monday, April 17.

“Due to the community involvement in the investigation several leads were provided to law enforcement and provided pertinent information for investigators,” stated Princeton Police Chief Matthew Bargenquast in a press release. “I would like to give special thanks to investigators from the county and state level. The continued hard and dedicated work from every agency involved led to an arrest and provided comfort to the victim’s family and a sense of safety to the community.”