Construction temporarily closing Wild Rose Hospital Enterance

ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose patients and visitors will use a temporary entrance on July 25 and July 26 as the hospital’s new front doors are installed.

The patient/visitor parking area will also be closed during the new door installation. Barricades and signage in the main entrance parking lot will direct patients and visitors to park in the in the emergency parking lot and use the hospital’s emergency entrance. Once inside ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, interior signage will guide patients and visitors to the registration desk.

The main entrance and patient/visitor parking area will reopen July 27.

Hospital Door No. 5 – also known as the MRI door – will be closed July 27 as crews replace that door. That entrance will reopen for use on July 28.