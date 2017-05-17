Connecting residents with resources

Knowing where to turn can offer comfort and direction when an unexpected crisis occurs or when taking charge of life’s challenges. The Waushara Prevention Council, Inc. provides information that connects local residents with resources.

The Council publishes a series of free documents designed to guide users to area, which include a county resource page, Help for Hard Times and pocket resource cards, available in English and Spanish.

The Council’s Vision 2020 Committee is now releasing 2017 Pocket Resource Cards, available in English or Spanish, and will include all the information published on the county resource page, most recently updated in January. The Pocket Resources Cards offer all of the county resources in a smaller pocket sized format, and will be distributed throughout Waushara County and can also be requested by contacting the Council.

