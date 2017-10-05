Community Garden plots available at Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church, Wautoma, is offering six garden plots, 12x20 feet, fenced in, tilled and fertilized, for the summer for those who don’t have the space of equipment to till it. Water is available from the tank next to the garden with hoses for use. An added feature this year is two raised 4x8 raised beds for those who have trouble bending low to tend their garden. Grace UMC provides the land, you provide the seeds for your garden and your labor to plant, weed and harvest your crop. If interested, contact Cheryl at the church office at (920) 787-4668. There is no charge for use of the community garden.

