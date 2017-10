The men of Coloma’s Prince of Peace Church are planning a pancake supper for the community on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The dinner is free with a freewill offering at the door.

Every year, the men cook and serve this meal to provide some fellowship for the community, and the public is invited to attend. Prince of Peace is located at 409 N Slater, Coloma.