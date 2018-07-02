Coloma Pathfinders Ride and Glide set for Feb. 17

The Coloma Pathfinders Snowmobile Club will host it’s first Ride (Fat Tire Bike Race) and Glide (Cross Country Ski Race) on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Coloma Community Park.

The club scheduled the event in 2017 but the weather didn’t cooperate when the 65-degree temperatures melt-ed the snow. This year the event will occur no matter what – at least for the bicycle riders.

The event is for the silent sport enthusiasts in the area. There will be a 13K cross country ski race at 10 a.m., a children’s race at noon, and a fat tire bicycle race at 1:30 p.m.

Medals will be given out at the end of each race and food and drinks will be available in the heated pavilion. Registration includes the race and a bottomless bowl of chili.

If the weather permits, snowmobilers will be en-couraged to stop along the trail and enjoy the food. The club maintains the snowmobile trails in Coloma as well as the silent sport trails in the park.

Details and registration forms can be found at www.colomapathfinders.com. For information, contact Jim at (715) 572-8119 or Mike at (715) 572-1354.