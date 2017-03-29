Coloma Hotel to host Original Voice Poetry Reading on April 12

The Original Voice will present James P. Roberts reading some of his poems at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at the Coloma Hotel, 132 Main Street, Coloma. The poetry reading willl be followed by an open mic.

Roberts is the south regional vice-president for the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets. There are four poetry collections among his 14 published books. For the past eight years he has organized and hosted the annual Winter Festival of Poetry in Madison. James also hosts a radio show, “A Space For Poetry” on WMUU 102.9 FM. His show airs every other Friday morning at 8 a.m.

Among other publications poems by Roberts have appeared in Forage, These Fragile Lilacs, Mirror Dance and Blue Heron Review. He currently resides on the East side of Madison where he can be found at most Mad Rollin’ Dolls women’s flat-track roller derby bouts under his nom de derby, Hal Robotsky.

The Original Voice is a free event held the second Wednesday of most months at 7 p.m. The evening starts with a featured guest artist who shares ideas and inspirations and presents a half hour or so of his/her own work. This is an opportunity for creative people to introduce poems, books, chapbooks or CDs; or to try out some new work on an audience.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.