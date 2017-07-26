Coloma Historical Society to host events Aug. 3 & 5

The Coloma Area Historical Society has planned two events for the beginning of August.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the Clauson Family Music Show will perform in the Coloma Community Park. This is a free concert, but there will be a freewill offering to help pay for the concert.

The concert will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Those interested in attending should bring a lawn chairs because the show will take place in front of the caboose. Food and drink sales begin at 5:30 p.m.

The historical society’s museum, the Spalding Store, will be open prior to the concert and visitors who come into the museum on that day will receive a coupon good for a purchase of food or drink at the park. This is a fundraiser for the historical society and an opportunity for Coloma to highlight the Clauson family who are an integral part of the community. If it rains, there is no rain date set and the concert will be cancelled.

