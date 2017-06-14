Coloma Chicken Chew to celebrate 45th year

The famous Coloma Lions Chicken Chew will celebrate its 45th anniversary June 23-25 in downtown Coloma, with the Coloma Fire Department will once again sponsoring the Friday evening events held from 4:30 to 11:30 p.m.

The events on Friday kick off with a fish dinner sponsored by the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. as well as hamburgers, brats and hotdogs sold by the fire department. Fish fry tickets will be available at the ticket booth located near the park entrance or can be purchase in advance at the Coloma Hotel. The Friday night entertainment will feature the band “Raised Reckless” from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

The Coloma Lions Club will sponsor the Saturday and Sunday event with the money raised going to support the Coloma Park, local activities, local groups, Lions Club national projects and local scholarships.

The activities set for Saturday, June 24, include a village-wide rummage sale, pancake breakfast, Rods & Ratz Revival Car Show, softball tournament, Coloma Public Library Book Sale, co-ed volleyball, ATV Scavenger hunt, flea and craft market, swap meet, a pickle ball tournament, quilt show, horseshoe tournament, Kitty-Kat races, Bingo games, kid’s tractor pull, fireman water fights, valve cover racing, face painting, BBQ Ribs (only 300 tickets sold), and inflatables.

