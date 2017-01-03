Coloma Board approves trash pick-up to Monday

Following a request by Adams County Trash and Recycling representative Brenda Quinnell for trash pick-up to change from Tuesday to Monday the Coloma Board aproved the request to begin Monday, May 1, during their regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Door hangers and a mailing help notify citizens of the change for trash pick-up. The village plans to send a notice to residents in the March water bill as well as the notices from the Adams County.

The board also approved a bid for $2,550 to repair sidewalk from Front Street to First Street. The top part of the sidewalk will be grooved because of the slope of the street.

