Coloma’s Fall Fest to be held Sept. 30

The annual Coloma Fall Fest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, will kick off their day-long festivities with a 5K Run/Walk at 10 a.m. to benefit cancer patient, Jamie Kilbey.

Registration for the 5K begins at 9 a.m. with a warm-up yoga session at 9:30 a.m. and a foot massage yoga session following the race.

Those interested in spend-ing the day in Coloma can come out and enjoy contests for best salsa, dessert and a backyard BBQ. Peter at Charles Chevrolet has all the details and interested contestants can call (920) 268-5251 for questions or to register, with registration closing on Sept 25.

Other activities include a Beer and Wine Walk to Coloma businesses as well as a children’s game at every business. There will be a potato bar, pulled pork sandwiches, tastings at the Bread Bar as well as a Bloody Mary bar. A wagon will be available to take people around town and with specials at every business.

At 2 p.m., there will be a Duct Tape Fashion Show. Those interested in participating should contact Sue at (715) 228-2622. Also, back by popular demand is the bag tournament, with registration starting at about noon.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.