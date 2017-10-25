Cline arrested in for meth possession in Adams County

Walter Cline, 37, of Grand Marsh was arrested in Adams County on numerous charges after medical personnel and law enforcement were called to a Town of Springville residence for a domestic disturbance on Oct. 8.

Once arriving at the scene, deputies observed a fire in the backyard and were told Walter Cline, 37, of Grand Marsh, was burning “meth” he had produced, according to a release from Adams County Sheriff Sam Wollin.

Deputies also observed a chemical odor and sev-eral items commonly used to manufacture meth-amphetamine in the home. The ensuing investigation alleges Cline was manufacturing methamphetamine at the residence.

The following alleged charges are being requested against Cline with the Adams County District At-torney’s Office: Possession of Material to Manufacture Methamphetamine, two counts Disorderly Conduct and Battery.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Life Star Ambulance and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.