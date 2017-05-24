Click It or Ticket Campaign kicks off in Waushara County

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office will join hundreds of other law enforcement agencies throughout Wisconsin for the Click It or Ticket safety belt enforcement campaign. The annual campaign began May 22 and will run through June 4.

“Whether you’re a driver or a passenger, wearing a safety belt is the single most important step you can take to protect yourself every time you travel,” stated Waushara County Sheriff Jeffrey Nett in a release. “During the Click It or Ticket mobilization and throughout the year, our goal is not to write citations. Through enforcement and education, we want to prevent injuries and deaths by encouraging everyone to buckle up every day, every trip.”

Although the state’s safety belt use rate of 88.4 percent is the highest ever, nearly half of the drivers and passengers killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes last year were not wearing safety belts. In addition, last year there were nearly 68,500 convictions for failure to fasten a seat belt.

