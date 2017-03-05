Clauson Family School of Music and Revita Spring Recital set for May 12

The Clauson Family School of Music along with Revita Arts Center will be hosting a Spring Recital for the students of Brent and Brittney Clauson at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the Coloma Community Center, Coloma.

Brent teaches students of all ages ranging from 4 years old to adult, while Brittney teaches students beginning at age 6 at Revita Arts Center in Westfield.

This recital will feature the young students as well as some of the older students with pieces they have been working on throughout the year. The Cody Clauson Trio will also present some musical selections throughout the evening.

