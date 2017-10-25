Chamber director gives a year in review

Waushara Area Chamber Director, Chelsie Vezina, gave a review of the past year at the Fall Banquet held at the Mt. Morris Conference Center on Oct. 19. She said that three years ago the chamber had 180 members and year to date there are 227 members, a substantial increase.

This is the fifth year the chamber will be sponsoring the Big Buck Contest where there will be cash prizes awarded for the biggest buck and also bonus prizes for those registering for the contest and not getting a buck.

Vezina said that there were 210 children at the Breakfast with Santa, and the music in the park had great bands and an awesome audience for each performance. She added that perhaps they would have to increase seating at the park or check out other venues.

Freedom Fest 2017 was the smoothest and best attended yet and the fireworks were amazing and she added that they were worth every penny.

